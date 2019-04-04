Russell Eugene Brown, 71, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, David King; and his parents, Gene and Lillie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brown; children, Jessica Brown, Steven Brown, Kelly Brown, and Scottie Brown and wife, Barbara; four grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Patty and John Duncan, and Brenda Goad; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Radford and Sylvia Radford. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cecil Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
