MARION, Va. Lois Blevins Sexton, age 93, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. When you think "salt of the earth", you automatically think of Lois "Mamaw" Sexton. She loved her family and would bring them together every Sunday after church for dinner for more than 30-50 people with bowls full of mashed potatoes, macaroni, and pork chops as big as your head. Christmas Eve was a lively time with everybody at her home and everybody got a present. Miss Lois created a lifetime of memories for her children and all of her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and was a charter member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, attending for as long as she could physically make it. For years she has been ready to Go Home; and there is no doubt where she is now. Her love for quilts, Bibles at weddings and gentle presence will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne J. Sexton; children, Sharon Rouse and Odell Sexton; parents, Luther and Lizzie Blevins; sister, Lily Mae Williams; grandchildren, Avery Grace Coley and Lindsey Jane Coley. Lois is survived by her daughter, Martha Coley and husband, Roger; son, Arnold Sexton, all of Marion, Va.; sisters, Alice Gillispie of Detroit, Mich., and Nana Musser of Rural Retreat, Va.; brothers, Bobby Joe Blevins and wife, Jane, of Chilhowie, Va., Paul Luther Blevins and wife, Mary, and Danny Blevins and wife, Brenda, all of Marion, Va.; over 60 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Ryan Cox officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. To share memories of Lois Blevins Sexton, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Lois' family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
2:00PM
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
1:00PM-2:00PM
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
2:00PM
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
