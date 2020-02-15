Eva Elizabeth Buck Spraker, age 95, of Cripple Creek, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born in Groseclose, Va., on June 21, 1924, the daughter of the late Herbert Filmore and Neta Pleasant Grubb Buck. Eva was a member of the United Lutheran Church, enjoyed cross stitching, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Miller Spraker, and siblings, Hazel Cox, Nadine Dutton, Monnie Repass, Elsie Snavely, Cecil Umberger, Howard Greek Buck Ed Buck, Garland Buck, Vance Buck, Bill Buck, Patsy Edmonds and Barbara Jean Buck. She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Lucille Hart of Marion, and Betty Jo Crockett of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Jack Dutton of Rural Retreat; sister-in-law, Aileen Buck of Atkins; nephew and spouse, Jerry and Peggy Spraker of Cripple Creek; Jay Crockett of Roanoke; nieces and spouse, Lisa and Stuart Kesler of Roanoke; and several other nephews and nieces. The family would like to give a special thanks to Elaine Pack of Speedwell and Valorie Adams and her staff at Cozy Home Haven in Radford, Va. for their loving and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, officiated by Pastor Steve Dew at the United Lutheran Church, 110 Edgewood Road Crockett, VA 24323. The family will receive Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Bethany Cemetery Fund, c/o United Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Spraker family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.