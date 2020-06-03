Travis Lee Street, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born in Richlands, Va. on June 4, 1980. Travis was preceded in death by his sister, Tarra Nichole Street. He is survived by his daughter, Caleigh Jade Street of Jewell Ridge, Va.; mother, Leslie Moore and husband, Barry, of Knoxville, Tenn.; father, Marvin Street Jr. and wife, Myra, of Jewell Ridge, Va.; and paternal grandparents, Marvin and Betty Street of Jewell Ridge, Va. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.

