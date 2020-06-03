Travis Lee Street, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born in Richlands, Va. on June 4, 1980. Travis was preceded in death by his sister, Tarra Nichole Street. He is survived by his daughter, Caleigh Jade Street of Jewell Ridge, Va.; mother, Leslie Moore and husband, Barry, of Knoxville, Tenn.; father, Marvin Street Jr. and wife, Myra, of Jewell Ridge, Va.; and paternal grandparents, Marvin and Betty Street of Jewell Ridge, Va. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Two-day search for missing Smyth County man ends in tragedy
-
State Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling in Smyth County sunshine case
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.