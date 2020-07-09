CHILHOWIE, Va. Janie Marie Gillespie, age 68, passed away on Monday July 6, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie, Va. Janie was born in Chilhowie, Va., on March 25, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira B. Wyatt and Maude Evans Wyatt; and siblings, Peggy Wyatt, Patsy Branson, Susie Armstrong, Joe Wyatt, and Richard Wyatt. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tammy Lynn Jessee and husband, Dewey Avery Jessee, of Glade Spring; grandchildren who affectionately named her "GonGon", Avery Wyatt Jessee, and Isaac Tristen Jessee; Carla Lynn Cox who she considered and raised as her own daughter; Carla's children, Kendra Nicole Cox and Reagan Elizabeth Cox; great-grandchildren, Cali Lynn Jessee, and Wyatt Lee Jessee; twin brother, Jerry Wyatt and wife, Donna, of Martinsville; brothers, William Wyatt and wife, Mary, of Patrick Springs, Larry Wyatt and wife, Holly, of Chilhowie, and Jim Wyatt and wife, Debbie, of Martinsville; sister, Ann Kindrick and Kenny West; brother-in-law, Gary Armstrong of Chilhowie; sister-in-law, Martha Wyatt of Patrick Springs; several nieces, nephews, and very special friend Melissa Carbonara. Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Families of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Gillespie family.
Breaking
+1
+1
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.