William "Will" Foglesong Sutherland William "Will" Foglesong Sutherland, age 35, of Wytheville, passed away on July 24, 2019, as a result of a brain aneurysm while in Phoenix, Arizona, on a business trip. Despite the tragedy of his sudden and unexpected passing, the family rejoices in the knowledge that Will gave the gift of life to at least six people in need through organ and tissue donation. A native of Wytheville, Will was a George Wythe High School graduate (Class of 2002). He graduated Magna Cum Laude from James Madison University with a dual degree in Marketing and Hospitality & Tourism Management in 2006. Following graduation, Will dedicated over 12 years of service in sales and marketing to his Marriott family. An avid Virginia Tech Hokies fan Will was a football season ticket holder with good friends, Marc and Sarah Miano, who will miss him in the stands this fall. Left to cherish Will's memory are his parents, Wayne and Faye (Foglesong) Sutherland; his sister, Jamie Pauley and fiancé, Robert; his brother, Curtis Sutherland (Hillary); his grandmother, Margaret Seagle; his aunts and uncles, Sandra and David Sowers and Sue and John Scott, and a host of beloved cousins, extended family members and dear friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Will's cousin, Mary Roahrig and the staff of Banner University Medical Hospital in Phoenix. A Celebration of Will's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center, all are welcome. The family requests that donations in Will's memory be directed to Donate Life Virginia, 9200 Arboretum Parkway #104, North Chesterfield, VA 23236, to help increase awareness of organ donation.
