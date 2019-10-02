Delmar Ray "Bubba" Thompson Jr. SALTVILLE, Va. Delmar Ray "Bubba" Thompson Jr., age 52, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Ray was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a very loving and caring person, with very strong faith. Ray was the owner and operator of Smyth County Tile and Stone Inc. for over 30 years. He had a strong passion for work. Ray enjoyed farming, raising cattle, and being with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Ray Thompson Sr., and a brother-in-law, Christopher Kent Paschal. He is survived by his wife, Robin Thompson; his two sons, Benjamin Thompson and wife, Brandy, and Jake Thompson; his mother, Lola Thompson Waldron and husband, Joel; two sisters, Debbie Davidson and Kasey Paschal and fiancé Chris Arnold; four brothers, Daniel Thompson and girlfriend, Patricia Sheppard, Steve Thompson, Wesley Thompson and wife, Missy, and Dale Thompson and wife, Kim; grandson, Skyler Thompson; stepchildren, Kayla Norris, Stefanie Davidson, and Austin Greer; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Frye and Pastor Buddy Thompson officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Westwood Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Delmar Ray "Bubba" Thompson Jr. family.
