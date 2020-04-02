Galen Frank "Butch" Reed, 75, of Alum Ridge, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. Galen served in the United States Army, including a tour of duty in South Korea. After the Army, he spent most of his adult life as a truck driver, driving in 49 states, as well as Canada, and Mexico, and had visited Hawaii and Japan, as well. Galen then retired to where he had spent most of his childhood in Alum Ridge, Va., where he enjoyed gardening for as long as he was able. Galen was preceded in death by his parents, Frank James and Vada Akers Reed; and a brother, Kenneth Wayne Reed. He is survived by his children, John Reed (Andrea) of Littlestown, Pa., Frank Reed (Donna) of Taneytown, Md., Deborah Cerifko (Tom) of Hanover, Pa., James Reed (Robert) of New Chester, Pa., and Sharon Reed of Biglerville, Pa.; two sisters, Florene Lester of Roanoke, Va., and Arlene Dowdy (Robert) of Blacksburg, Va.; and one brother, Troy Reed of Alum Ridge, Va. Galen was also blessed with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus there will be a private burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Alum Ridge. A memorial service following at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
