Curtis "Curt" Queen, age 76, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va. He was born November 23, 1942 and was the son of the late Charles and Margie Binion Queen. Curt was a U.S. Navy Veteran in the Vietnam War. He retired from Logan Corporation as Vice President. He was currently employed with Consolidated Steel, Inc. as outside sales manager. He loved to play golf, hunt, and fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Krista Joyce Queen; one brother, Charles Queen Jr.; one infant sister, Brenda Queen; sister-in-law, Janet Mayhorn. Survivors include his loving wife, Diana Queen; son, Kelly Curtis Queen and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Patrick Logan Joyce and fiancée, Brittany Keene, Gray McClellan Queen, Addy-Lane Queen, and Emery Caroline Queen; sisters-in-law, Linda Evans and husband, John and Judy Miller; brother-in-law, Randall Curry and wife, Shelia Kaye; many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends also survive. Special thanks to Steve and Kay Monk, Brenda Justus and all the employees of Consolidated Steel, Inc., Avery "Sandy" Richardson, Joseph Tatum, all the employees of Logan Corporation, Helping Hands Home Health, and all the other numerous family, friends, current and former co-workers. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Barry Absher and Pastor Tex Sawyers officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Tyler Evans, Greg Mayhorn, Shane Miller, Terry Thompson, Dennis Baker, Jarrod Curry, and Gunnar Curry. Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Curtis "Curt" Queen is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
