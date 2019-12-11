TROUTDALE, Va. Dorothy Lee Campbell, age 47, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home in Troutdale, Va. Dorothy was born in Smyth County, on October 4, 1972. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Pennington. She is survived by her mother, Farris Martin Scyphers; son, Michael Quillen and family; daughter, Kayla Campbell and family; brothers, Gary Pennington and wife, Kristy and Randy Pennington and wife, Melody; sister, Sandra Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Campbell family.
