Edith Marie Blankenship, 88, of Galax, Va., formerly of Bastian, Va., peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Tazewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late William N. and Lena M. Bennett Neel. Edith accepted the Lord as her Savior at 29 years of age and served Him faithfully thru her life. She was a member of the Bastian Union Church and also attended Round Bottom United Methodist Church. She retired from K-Mart after 17 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Eugene Neel and James Edward Neel; and infant daughters, Anna Marie Church and Martha Elizabeth Church. She will be lovingly and affectionately missed by her husband of more than 48 years, Richard M. Blankenship of Bastian, Va.; daughters, Linda Haynes of Princeton, W..Va., Jennifer Burton (Danny) of Rocky Gap, Va., Bethanie Hubbard ( Gene) of Hillsville, Va., and Kimberly Looney (Steven) of Bastian, Va.; sisters, Mary Stowers of Bluefield, W.Va., and Georgia Durham of Bluefield, Va.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren. A private family service was held at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Paul Looney officiating. The service was live-streamed for those that wish to view it.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152 Bastian, VA 24314 Dudley Memorial is serving the Blankenship family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Blankenship as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

