Edith Marie Blankenship, 88, of Galax, Va., formerly of Bastian, Va., peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Tazewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late William N. and Lena M. Bennett Neel. Edith accepted the Lord as her Savior at 29 years of age and served Him faithfully thru her life. She was a member of the Bastian Union Church and also attended Round Bottom United Methodist Church. She retired from K-Mart after 17 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Eugene Neel and James Edward Neel; and infant daughters, Anna Marie Church and Martha Elizabeth Church. She will be lovingly and affectionately missed by her husband of more than 48 years, Richard M. Blankenship of Bastian, Va.; daughters, Linda Haynes of Princeton, W..Va., Jennifer Burton (Danny) of Rocky Gap, Va., Bethanie Hubbard ( Gene) of Hillsville, Va., and Kimberly Looney (Steven) of Bastian, Va.; sisters, Mary Stowers of Bluefield, W.Va., and Georgia Durham of Bluefield, Va.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren. A private family service was held at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Paul Looney officiating. The service was live-streamed for those that wish to view it.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152 Bastian, VA 24314 Dudley Memorial is serving the Blankenship family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Wythe County leads health officials to declare widespread transmission in health district
-
Wythe County records its fourth and fifth cases of the coronavirus
-
Third COVID-19 case reported in Wythe County
-
Mount Rogers Health District announces community transmission of COVID-19 in Washington County
-
Smyth, Washington, Bristol courthouses move to 'mission critical' function
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.