ATKINS, Va. Teresa Marlene Wyatt, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. Teresa was born in Marion, Va. on August 13, 1966. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Elizabeth Echols Cregger. Teresa worked several years in the cafeteria for the Smyth County Schools, and in housekeeping at Oak Hill Academy. She is survived by her husband, Ricky R. Wyatt; son, Jared Sells; and many, many other loving family, and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Wyatt Family.
