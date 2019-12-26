Jessie Paul Quillen Sr. MARION, Va. Jessie Paul Quillen Sr., age 88, went home to be with his beloved wife for Christmas, on Tuesday December 24, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Paul was born in Grayson County, to the late Elmer and Ollie Davis Quillen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Quillen; siblings, Jack Quillen, Don Quillen, Ellery Quillen, and Sylvia Ogburn; and a great-granddaughter, Belle Hester. Paul played gospel music with the Singing Quillen's for 40+ years. He worked many years for Amerigas Company, Suburban Propane, and delivery for the Roanoke Times. He attended Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Most of all he loved spending time with his special granddaughter Sapphire "Jessica", and great grandson Austin Tate. He is survived by his two sons, Jessie Paul Quillen Jr. of Marion, and Gary Allen Quillen of Mulberry Lane, Tenn.; grandchildren, Shannon Tate and husband, John, of Marion, Jessica Graybeal and husband, James, of Rural Retreat, Steven Quillen of Rural Retreat, Angela Simmerly and husband, Greg, of Tenn., Crystal Quillen, Nathan Quillen, and Jessica Ives, all of Marion; brother, Richard Quillen and wife, Nellie, of Fla.; special sister, Edna McFarland of Marion; sisters, Charlotte Bane of Va., Janie Malone of Nashville, Tenn., and Ella Dillard of Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Dreama Puckett of Rural Retreat, and Lisa Quillen of Marion; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday December 27, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at the Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Quillen family.
