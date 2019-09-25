SALTVILLE, Va. Garnett Howard Kestner, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Garnett was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard and Alma Kestner, and his siblings, JW, Bobby, Claude "Beans", Martin, and Bessie Kestner. Mr. Kestner was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother and will be missed greatly. He is survived by his best friend and life partner, Nioka Frye. He leaves behind his five children, Gary (Donna), Jeff (Beth), Carolyn, Melissa, and Daniel (Alison) Kestner; and their mother, Juanita Kestner. He is also survived by his sisters, Wilma (David) Bradley, Mary Francis (Buddy) Blevins, Lois (Roy) Taylor, and Chris Griffitts, 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be given in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family request you donate to your favorite charity in remembrance of Garnett. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Kestner family.
