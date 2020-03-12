Vinton Harley Quesenberry left this earth to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Grayson County, Virginia, at 9:30 in the morning. He was circled by his family and loved by many friends as he made his final journey to his eternal home. He was born on August 12, 1933 in Carroll County, Virginia, to Mark Fuston and Woodsby (Marshall) Quesenberry and joined a family that eventually totaled five boys and five girls. He served proudly in the service of his country, doing overseas duty in Japan during the Korean conflict; he attained the rank of corporal in the United States Army. Vinton married Mary Helen Quesenberry on November 21, 1956, they shared life for almost fifty-seven years until her death from cancer in 2013. He married Vicki Hall on January 1, 2015. Vinton Quesenberry was a soldier, a heavy equipment mechanic, a builder, and a gardener. But he was best known as "preacher." After his conversion to faith in Christ in 1964, he became a fulltime pastor and his world of ministry was to everyone he knew who was in crisis and pain, which included those sick and shut-in in the nursing homes. For Vinton Quesenberry, the battle is over; a faithful soldier has made it home where his redeemed soul will ever be with the Lord. "Thanks be to God which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." (1 Corinthians 15:57) Vinton Quesenberry is survived by his wife, Vicki (Hall) Quesenberry of Galax, Virginia; by his sons, Douglas (Carm) Quesenberry of Maryville, Tennessee, Darryl (Lisa) Quesenberry of Lisbon, Ohio, Daniel (Rhonda) Quesenberry of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, Duane (Valorie) Quesenberry of Westfield, Indiana; by his eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Fuston and Woodsby (Marshall) Quesenberry; his first wife, Mary Helen Quesenberry; and his nine siblings. The family is grateful for the many kindnesses of their friends during their time of sorrow. They would especially like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their excellence and loving care during the illness of their father. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. David Spivy officiating. Interment followed in the Phillips Cemetery with Military Rites by the Army National Guard. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
