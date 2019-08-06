MARION, Va. Glenn Edward Powers, age 81, was welcomed home to Heaven by a band of angels on August 3, 2019. Ed was the first-born son of the Rev. Glen and Ruth Powers. A lifelong native of Smyth County, he married Peggy Hall on August 27, 1958, and they went on to have three children. Ed was a man who truly loved Jesus, and everyone else he knew as well. His life was a witness for Christ and anyone who met him could see his humble, kind, and loving spirit. He was a deacon at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church and a member of the Men's Prayer Group. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Dean Hall Powers; three children, Anthony Keith Powers and wife, Monica, of Marion, Va., Micki Robyn Powers Burkett of Marion, Va., and Monique Renee Powers Bridgeman and husband, Vaughn, of Atkins, Va.; four brothers, Willard Powers, Wade Powers, Neal Powers, and Dale Powers; four sisters, Wilma Mabe, Bertha Wright, Glenna Hurley, and Betty Blevins; he was the grandfather of six, Joshua Adam Powers, Philip Jordan Powers, Joseph Edward Powers, Zachary Tyler Bridgeman, Chenoa Bridgeman Yonts, and Brianna Burkett Gillam; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. A sunset burial will follow in Resurrection Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Tabernacle Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Powers family.
