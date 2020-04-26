SALEM, Va. / MARION, Va. Margaret Haga Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully after a lengthy time under hospice care on Friday, April 24, 2020. Formerly of Marion, Va., Margaret joined her daughters in Salem, Va. after the death of her husband and lived there for thirteen years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bascom W. Johnson; mother, Mae Haga Snider; father, Herman Haga; sister, Doris; brother, Monroe "Sonny"; and nephew, Dwight. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Jan and Joy (Tom); grandchildren, Jennifer and Wesley (Allie); great-grandson, Noah; sisters, Jewel and Charmie; brother, Herman "Bud"; nieces, Erma "Tootie", Judith (William), Lisa (Mack), Debbie (Steve); nephews, Jim (Terri), Wayne, and Roger (Kay). The family wishes to thank Nexus Homecare and Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at www.goodsamaritanhospice.org/donate or for the Sanctuary Refurbishment Fund at Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories or offer condolences for Margaret Haga Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Margaret's family has been entrusted to Seaver Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
Most Popular
-
Rural Retreat family grieves death of toddler, Radford man behind bars
-
King's Produce to close
-
New VDH data shows COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and recoveries by county
-
Three Wytheville Lowe's employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Mount Rogers Health District to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wythe and Carroll counties
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.