Beatrice "Bea" Sharp Johnson, age 84, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ranzie E. Sharp and Sally Slate Sharp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis P. "Petey" Johnson; and her brother, Roger L. Sharp. Bea was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Bea was a loving and devoted wife who also deeply cherished friends and family. Bea is survived by her sister-in-law, Brenda Martin Sharp of Chadds Ford, Pa.; nieces, Ronda and Edmund Meyer of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Rochelle and Michael O'Day of Pittsburgh, Pa.; nephews, Roger L. Sharp Jr. and Monique of Kennett Square, Pa., Ryan Sharp and Kelly of Kennett Square, Pa.; great nieces, Morgan and Alana Meyer, Caroline O'Day; great nephews, Erik Meyer and Corinne and their daughter, Vivian Mae, Michael O'Day Jr., Roger Louis Sharp, Louis Joseph Sharp, Brendan Sharp, Ryan Spencer "RS" Sharp. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

