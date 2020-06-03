Jean Kidd Delp, age 86, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in Crockett, Va., on June 3, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Tyler Frazier Kidd Jr. and Frances Neff Kidd Akers. She graduated from Rural Retreat High School and attended Radford College. She was married for 46 years to the late Philip Hale Delp. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Joyce Kidd Whitmer, and sister, Jacqueline Kidd King. She is survived by her twin sister, June Kidd Wheeler; brother, Frank Irving Akers; son, David and daughter-in-law, Kristin Delp; son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Karen Delp; daughter, Debra and son-in-law, Richard Terry; son, Ken Delp; daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, Matthew Alfano; her grandchildren, Ann Brewer, Amy O'Brien, Bobbi Delp, Brian Ashford, Kate Carpenter, Chad Delp, Cara Grubb, Brandon Terry, Fallon Delp, Reagan Delp, and Grayson Alfano; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lilly, and Grace Caudill, Peyton, Lucas, Lydia and Fox Brewer, Keely and Kerrington O'Brien, Foster and Savannah Weich, Mia, Ben and Abby Ashford, Lila and Casey Carpenter, Harper, Cord and Cable Delp, and Lillie Barrera-Terry; her great great-grandchild, Jocelyn Caudill; along with several other nieces and nephews. She retired from Southwestern Equipment after working there for over 40 years. She was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and served on Church Council for years. She also served as a member of the Rural Retreat Fair Association. She was an amazing mother to her children and a huge influence on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Despite having 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild, she had a way of making each child feel special and like they were the only one. Beyond family, she loved all children. There was never a small child or baby that she didn't want to hold. She was the most selfless person we've ever known. Her happiness came from family and doing things for others. In the last 2 years, her memory wasn't what it once was, and she was known to ask the same question more than once. But no matter how many times she asked, she had the same enthusiasm each time and the same reaction when you answered. A graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Virginia, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Flowers are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 478, 514 S. Main Street, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Delp family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Two-day search for missing Smyth County man ends in tragedy
-
State Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling in Smyth County sunshine case
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.