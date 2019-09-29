BROADFORD, Va. Andrew Starritt Holmes, age 73, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Starritt loved to farm and also enjoyed gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Holmes; his sister, Nancy "Betty" Hall and husband, Tom; brother-in-law, James C. Brickey; sister-in-law, Carol Holmes; and also his niece, Elizabeth Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 50 years of marriage, Nelda Holmes; his son, Scott Holmes and his wife, Rebecca; two grandchildren, Abby and Jack Holmes; three brothers, Ralph Holmes and wife, Barbara, Kyle Holmes and wife, Judy, and Marvin Holmes; two sisters, Patricia Kestner and husband, Melvin, and Lois Brickey; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tannersville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1138 Free Stone Valley Rd. Tannersville, VA 24377. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the Andrew Starritt Holmes family.
