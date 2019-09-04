Doris Elaine Thompson Miller, 79, of Midway, Ky., formerly of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1940, in Bluefield, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles Howell and Hazel Hager Thompson. She was a member of Maple View Church of Christ and most recently attended Bastian Union Church. She was baptized at nine years old by Buddy Burnette in Bluefield, W.Va. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years at Bluefield Sanitarium, Mercer County Health Center and at Health South Rehab Hospital. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Flora Calfee Hager and Charles and Ester Francisco Thompson; two brothers, Bobby Howell Thompson and Calvin Eugene Thompson; and a stepson, Norman Miller. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 21 years, Vaden Miller; her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Roger Walker; her grandson, Ryan and Susan Thomason; great-grandchildren, Grace, Piper and Zane; her stepchildren, Eric Miller and Cheryl Miller; her step-grandchildren, Michelle, Freddie, Kristin, Christopher and Stephanie; her step-great-grandchildren, Devin, Jackie, Jaden, Elora and Ava; her step-great-great-grandchildren, Ronnie and Trey; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Funeral services were held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Paul Looney officiating. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 12 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Miller family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
