ABINGDON, Va. Donna Kathy Salyer, age 59, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Kathy was born in Chilhowie, Va., on May 19, 1959, to the late Charles Raymond and Evelyn Naomi Barlow. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Rick Barlow. Survivors include her two sons, Jeffrey Douglas Salyer and Bradley Michael Salyer and wife, Mara; grandchildren, Melanie Jo Salyer and Whitley Rachel Salyer; and several other loving family and friends. Private graveside services will be held at the Grosses Creek Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Salyer family.
