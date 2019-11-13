Charlotte Andrews Jones, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Wytheville, Va., Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late William and Maud Kincer Andrews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Jones and a stepdaughter, Joyce Ann Scott. Charlotte owned and operated KFC in Franklin for many years. She loved working in her yard and had a passion for her beautiful flowers. She was a member of Cartoogechaye Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Lesa Southard (Bobby) of Franklin, N.C.; two grandsons, Chris Southard of Stanley, N.C., and Kyle Southard (Amber) of Franklin, N.C.; and a stepson, B.W. Jones of Canada. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The Rev. Brian Southard will officiate. Burial will be held in the Louisa Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Macon County Senior Services, Adult Day Care Services 108 Wayah Street, Franklin, NC 28734. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
