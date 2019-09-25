HAMPTON, Va. Nancy R. Minich, 89, widow of Everette H. Minich, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Ivanhoe, Va., she has been a resident of Hampton since 1960. She retired from Hampton Chevrolet in 1998 after 38 years. She was a member of Langley Baptist Church. Nancy is survived by her nephew, Gary Ratcliffe and his wife, Debbie, of Hotsprings, Va.; stepchildren, Mary Minich, Everette Minich Jr., and Sandra Angel; step-grandchildren, Christina Cassidy and Ray Minich; three step-great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandson. Nancy's life was celebrated Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Langley Baptist Church by the Rev. David Pace. Inurment will be at a later date. The family wishes contributions to be made to Langley Baptist Church, 116 East Little Back River Rd., Hampton, VA 23669. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
