Gayle Peoples Shiner, 83, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away from natural causes following years of multiple health issues on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Solon, N.Y. Born in South Amboy, N.J. on December 7, 1936, Gayle attended Siloam and Max Meadows (Va.) elementary schools and graduated in 1953 at 16 with high honors from Petersburg (Va.) High School. She received a scholarship to attend Longwood College (now University) and graduated summa cum laude in 1957 with a dual degree in Elementary Education and Biology. At Longwood, among many other things, she was class Vice-President, President of the House Council, Business Manager of the College yearbook, and listed in the 1957 Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. During her high school and college years, Gayle worked for a florist and as a secretary at the Campbell's Soup and Coca Cola Companies. Gayle taught elementary school for many years in Petersburg, Va., North Augusta, S.C., and Starke, Fla. She did graduate work at the University of Florida and Slippery Rock University. In 1987, at the request of a Butler County, Pa. police chief, she started the Butler County Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and worked for 10 years to support local and state police and school district drunk driving educational efforts and provided support for families of victims. She received awards for her dedicated work from the both the Pa. State Police and Pa. State Senate. Gayle and her husband Bill enjoyed camping and many outdoor activities. In 2003, they moved back to Virginia to reside where her family had lived since the 1700's. Gayle was a passionate family historian and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Wythe County Genealogical History Association, and the Honaker Family Association. She was also member of the Fort Chiswell United Methodist Church, where she loved to sit near the pew dedicated to her grandparents and listen to her husband sing in the choir. Gayle had a passion for gardening and until very recently could be found in her yard pulling weeds and scolding any chipmunks cheeky enough to dig her beloved flowers. An accomplished cook, she often prepared memorable meals for church gatherings and the many Boy Scouters and academic visitors to the Shiner household over the years. She had a true gift for home decorating and one of the most lasting impressions held by those who visited her home was they had just walked through the pages of early American home decorating book. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Dr. J. W. "Bill" Shiner, longtime professor at Slippery Rock University; her parents, Frank W. and Elizabeth Hendrickson Peoples; and a brother John (Jack) Peoples. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Shiner Klein (Karl); a son, James William Shiner Jr. (Vicki); three grandchildren, Katy Garrett, Amy Garrett, and Will Shiner; two brothers, Russell Peoples (Jeanne) and F.W. "Bill" Peoples Jr. (TobyAnne); sister-in-law, Susan Peoples; stepmother, Anne Peoples; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to express thanks to Gayle's cousin, Frank Johnson; and special neighbors including Rickey and Misty Mabe, (who Gayle referred to as her adopted son and granddaughter); Phyllis Thacker and birthday buddy Jackson; and the many other friends and relatives who provided support for her and her husband through the years. A special note also to Wytheville surgeon Dr. Christopher Downing, who saved Gayle's life a few years ago, and dentist Dr. Nathan Houchins, who went above and beyond assisting both Gayle and Bill. Mrs. Shiner will be interred in the West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Va., next to her husband at a future date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service in Wythe County, Va. will be planned at date when it is safe for family and friends to travel. Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Cortland, N.Y. is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at https://wright-beard.com/obituaries In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Bill and Gayle Shiner Scholarship Fund at Slippery Rock University, a check made payable to Slippery Rock University Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Slippery Rock, Pa., memo Dr. Bill and Gayle Shiner Scholarship Fund or online at www.srufoundation.org/give; the Gleaves-French Class of 1957 Scholarship for Excellence at Longwood University, Longwood University, Office of Development, 201 High Street Farmville, VA 23909, or the Wythe County Genealogical & Historical Association, P.O. Box 1601, Wytheville, VA 24382.
