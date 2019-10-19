Robert (Bobby) Allen Remines Sr., age 55, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on December 26, 1963, in Tazewell Co., Va., and was preceded in death by his father, James Howard Remines Sr.; his son, Robert Allen Remines Jr.; and a sister, Edna Elizabeth Remines. Robert loved to ride his motorcycle. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Tonya Remines; his mother, Mary Remines of Rural Retreat; children, Nikki Remines and Nathan Cordell of Atkins, Va., Alisha Adams of Rural Retreat, James Remines and Tori Connaster of Wytheville, Dianna Remines of Wytheville, Ashley and Robert Tickle of Bland, Va., Josie Remines and Caleb Witt of Bland; grandchildren, Cassidy, Garrett, Emma, Levi, Wesley and Anthony; brothers, James Remines Jr., John Edward Remines and Lisa, all of Rural Retreat, and Ray and Ann Remines of Seattle, Wash.; sisters, Kathryn Jones of Rural Retreat, and Judy Remines of Remington, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Walter Patton officiating. The family received friends Friday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Remines family.
