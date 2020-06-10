Calvin Wade Jones, born June 14, 1962, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Calvin was a gentle soul and longtime community member of Key Largo. Born in Newport News, Virginia, Calvin attended and graduated from LaSalle Military Academy of Long Island, New York. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Grinnell Scheu; his brothers, Casey Scheu and Ian Scheu; his son, Calvin "CJ" Jones Jr.; and three grandchildren, Darian (aged 10), Aiden (aged 9), Adrian (aged 3). Calvin has nieces and nephews from all of his siblings. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kevin Dale Jones and Billy "Bo" Jones; and father, William Scheu. Calvin loved fishing and boating and the Keys life. He was a regular patron at Deny's on Key Largo and known well by its local patrons. All who knew Calvin understood what a kind and caring person he was; he will be sorely missed. May the choirs of angels receive him and bring him to Paradise. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Galilee Christian Church conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WPD has busy morning; suspect pushes police chief to the ground
-
Three arrested in Memorial Day shooting at Marion's Royal Inn
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Smyth County taps Pulaski's town manager to serve as next county administrator
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.