SEVEN MILE FORD, Va. Charles Edward Larmer, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Charles was born in Abingdon, Va., to the late Chester and Bertha Smith Larmer. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Walker Larmer and Graham Chester Larmer. Charles worked as a farmer and truck driver most of his life. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jean Stone Larmer; three daughters, Lisa Marie Kestner, Jennifer Leigh Miller and husband, Samuel, and Kayla Marie Larmer; grandchildren, Braxton Doss, Veronica Wilson, and Hayden Wilson; several nieces, nephews, friends and his special companion "Little Bit". Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Minister Jody Colvin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Larmer family.
