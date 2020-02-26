Franklin R. Funk, age 87, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter R. and Hattie Mulkey Funk. Frank was a United States Navy Veteran and was a retired VDOT employee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Irene Grubb Funk. Frank was survived by his stepson and wife, Freddie and Mary Ellen Funk, of Rural Retreat; two step grandsons, Jerry and Jason Funk of Rural Retreat; three step great-granddaughters, Tori Alyssa and Emily Funk, all of Rural Retreat; sister, Maxine Manuel of Wytheville; sister-in-law, Betty Funk of Speedwell; special nephew and niece, Jerry and Betty Bell of Speedwell; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Steve Alderman and the Reverend Jerry Bell, with interment to follow in Davis Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Funk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

