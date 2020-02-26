Franklin R. Funk, age 87, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter R. and Hattie Mulkey Funk. Frank was a United States Navy Veteran and was a retired VDOT employee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Irene Grubb Funk. Frank was survived by his stepson and wife, Freddie and Mary Ellen Funk, of Rural Retreat; two step grandsons, Jerry and Jason Funk of Rural Retreat; three step great-granddaughters, Tori Alyssa and Emily Funk, all of Rural Retreat; sister, Maxine Manuel of Wytheville; sister-in-law, Betty Funk of Speedwell; special nephew and niece, Jerry and Betty Bell of Speedwell; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Steve Alderman and the Reverend Jerry Bell, with interment to follow in Davis Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.