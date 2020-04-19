Herman Henderson MARION, Va. Herman Gayle Henderson, age 88, of Marion, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 7, 1931, in Grayson County, Va., and was the son of Herman Timothy Henderson and Ola Mae Henderson. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be remembered for his grand stories, gospel singing, and mountain flatfooting. He was employed for 36 years at Southwestern State Hospital in varying capacities including mental health, corrections department, and then retired as a facility police officer. He served his community for many years as a member and captain of the Marion Lifesaving crew and was proud to be an instrumental part of the team that brought the "jaws of life" to the Smyth County community for the very first time. He considered these years of service to be some of his greatest and most rewarding. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Henderson; two daughters, Annette Clark of Bristol, Va., and Amy Atwood and husband, Forrest of Atkins, Va.; four granddaughters, Katie Harlow and husband Jonathan of Bristol, Tenn., Laurel Atwood of Lynchburg, Va., Lacey Atwood of Blount Creek, N.C., and Lakyn Atwood of Greensboro, N.C.; two great grandsons, Luke and Kyrie The family will be having a private graveside service in Grayson County to be officiated by Jerry Creasy and hope to gather with close family and friends later in the year for a celebration of life. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Henderson family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Smyth County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
-
Smyth County mourns its beloved community pastor
-
Mount Rogers Health District reports three new COVID-19 deaths within the last week
-
Bland County country store back in business
-
Tax issues plague managers old and new at Blue Ridge Café
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.