Herman Henderson MARION, Va. Herman Gayle Henderson, age 88, of Marion, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 7, 1931, in Grayson County, Va., and was the son of Herman Timothy Henderson and Ola Mae Henderson. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be remembered for his grand stories, gospel singing, and mountain flatfooting. He was employed for 36 years at Southwestern State Hospital in varying capacities including mental health, corrections department, and then retired as a facility police officer. He served his community for many years as a member and captain of the Marion Lifesaving crew and was proud to be an instrumental part of the team that brought the "jaws of life" to the Smyth County community for the very first time. He considered these years of service to be some of his greatest and most rewarding. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Henderson; two daughters, Annette Clark of Bristol, Va., and Amy Atwood and husband, Forrest of Atkins, Va.; four granddaughters, Katie Harlow and husband Jonathan of Bristol, Tenn., Laurel Atwood of Lynchburg, Va., Lacey Atwood of Blount Creek, N.C., and Lakyn Atwood of Greensboro, N.C.; two great grandsons, Luke and Kyrie The family will be having a private graveside service in Grayson County to be officiated by Jerry Creasy and hope to gather with close family and friends later in the year for a celebration of life. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Henderson family.

