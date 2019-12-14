CHILHOWIE, Va. Harry Lawrence Jr., age, 61, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Boone County, W.Va. Harry was a loving husband, dad, and pawpaw. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. Harry enjoyed laughing and talking to his son Chance. His joking and happy way will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Lawrence. Harry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie Lawrence of Chilhowie, Va.; son, Chance Lawrence and wife, Brooke; and grandson, Logan Lawrence, all of Troutville, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will be private. To share memories of Harry Lawrence Jr. please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Harry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
