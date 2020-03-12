Harless Wade Conner, 65, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Lee Conner; uncle, Lemmie Conner; aunt and uncle, Minnie King (Linburg); and brother-in-law, David Noble. He is survived by his mother, Emmie Conner; sisters, Linda Fransisco (Melvin), Mary Noble, and Kathy McKay (Steven); uncle, Arthur Conner (Ilene); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at Noon on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Steven Wade officiating. Interment followed in the Old Salem Cemetery, Copper Hill. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

