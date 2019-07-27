Roy Harless Cregger, age 79, of Wytheville, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was the son of the late James Floyd and Rhoda Hardin Cregger. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edna Brunk Cregger of Wytheville; daughter, Edwina Corvin of Wytheville; granddaughter, Alisha Corvin of Wytheville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Allen Umberger of Wytheville, Gloria and Ralph Copenhaver of Wytheville, Jean and Larry Clemons of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, James "J.D" and Kim Cregger of Cripple Creek; sisters-in-law, Shirley Cregger of Crockett and Brenda Cregger of Wytheville; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Cornett officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
