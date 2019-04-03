Oda Mae Ramsey, 90, of Arlington, Va., passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 20, 1928, in Ceres, Va., the daughter of the late Lemuel and Alberta Harmon Winesett. She was a devout Christian who always gave to charities and had a great love for animals and nature. While living in Northern Virginia Before she retired and moved back to Bland she attended Calvary Gospel Church in Arlington, Va. After retiring and moving back to Bland she attended Bastian Union Church, Bastian, Va., until she moved to Northern Va. again with her granddaughter, Sandy and her boyfriend, Aldo. She has a special place in her heart for all of God's creatures but her love for birds and the family dogs was special. She had a faithful companion in her own dog, Hershey, for over 10 years, who was certain to be waiting for her in Heaven with all of her loved ones. She loved BINGO and was great at it too. Even on her sickest days, she would still play a few games of BINGO. She kept sharp with her RUBIX cube and would spend hours getting it just right, even getting the whole thing one time. She also enjoyed word finds, reading many books, studying her bible, watching Gospel TV, Hallmark Channel and listening to Gospel radio and talking on the phone with family and friends. She worked for CVS, formerly known as People's Drugstore, for 47 years. She was a selfless woman who's family meant the world to her. She put others before herself and never hesitated to go without so others could have. She had a truly special place in her heart for Bastian Union Church and loved and missed it dearly. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Ramsey; a son, James David Price Jr.; five brothers, Ira Randolph Winesett, Billy Lee Winesett, Henry Martin Winesett, Jimmy Winesett, and Archie Winesett; granddaughter, Jessica Ann; and by her beloved dog, Hershey. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Robin Ramsey; two granddaughters, Sandra Delcid (Aldo Perez) and Kattie Delcid; her grandson, James "David" Thompson (Pety Thompson); great-grandsons, Michael Howard and Aidan Thompson; her faithful and dedicated companion doggie, Shakira, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Paul Looney officiating . Burial will follow at Red Oak Church Cemetery, in Ceres, Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. The Ramsey family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandson.com, (540) 921-2985.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
Featured Businesses
One Partnership Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.