Lois Jean Painter, age 93, of Cripple Creek, Virginia, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat. She was born on August 24, 1926, in Bull's Gap, Tennessee, to John Talley and Nancy Duffy Boothe. She was the widow of Blaine Painter. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen and Frances Painter, Virginia, and Joseph Painter, all of Cripple Creek, Virginia; one grandson, Joshua Painter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, and a granddaughter, Sharla Painter. Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia, by the Rev. Jacob Vanover. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Painter family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Two-day search for missing Smyth County man ends in tragedy
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Search warrants filed in Bland County stabbing death
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.