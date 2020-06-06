Lois Jean Painter, age 93, of Cripple Creek, Virginia, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat. She was born on August 24, 1926, in Bull's Gap, Tennessee, to John Talley and Nancy Duffy Boothe. She was the widow of Blaine Painter. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen and Frances Painter, Virginia, and Joseph Painter, all of Cripple Creek, Virginia; one grandson, Joshua Painter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, and a granddaughter, Sharla Painter. Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia, by the Rev. Jacob Vanover. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Painter family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Painter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

