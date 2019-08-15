Johnny Michael McCarty, 82, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Mr. McCarty was born in West Virginia to the late George McCarty and Elaine Hicks McCarty. Survivors include wife, Patsy L. McCarty of the home; his sons, 1SG Retired Johnny Michael McCarty Jr. of Tazwell and David S. McCarty of Meadows of Dan. Also surviving are three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial followed in the Wilkinson Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the McCarty family.
