KING, N.C. Nadine R. Gibson, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born in Vonda, Saskatchewan, to Nicholas and Teresa Rak and was very proud of her Canadian heritage, which she maintained throughout her entire life. While working in Philadelphia, she met the love of her life and was married to Robert B. Gibson on September 15, 1956, and soon moved to Southhampton, Pa. They lived many years in Freehold, N.J., while raising their young family. During that time, she worked as a Radiology Office Supervisor at Centra State Hospital, before relocating to Manassas, Va., and then the Winston-Salem area in her retirement years, settling in King, N.C. In her later years she enjoyed the friendships developed at the Senior Center and loved watching game shows on television. Nadine was preceded in death by her mother and father, three brothers, Myron, Karp and Paul; her loving sister, Anne; her husband, Robert; and her grandson, U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Bartlett Gibson, who was killed in action while serving our country. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne "Jody" Gibson and Greg of Wytheville, Va.; son, Robert Bartlett Gibson Jr. and Athena of Christiansburg, Va.; son, Matthew Dodge Gibson of Old Bridge, N.J.; granddaughters, Stephanie and Jessica; grandson, Kyle, two great-grandsons, several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog "Karmel" who was her constant companion since the loss of her husband Robert. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to the American Heart Association. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nadine Rak Gibson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
