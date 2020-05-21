Faye A. Sumner, 78, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Sumner; son, Steve Lawson; parents, Earl and Bonetta Gilbert; sister, Janet Goad; and brother, Larry Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Joel Lawson (Penny); stepdaughter, Missy Bradley (Brandon); grandchildren, Eric Lawson (Dana), Michael Lawson, Josh Lawson, Stephanie Velo, Ethan Bradley and Marley Bradley; brothers, Ralph Gilbert (Gail) and Fred Gilbert (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Brenda Gilbert; and very special friend, Jerry Bugg. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

