MARION, Va. Anna Nettie Church Little, age 73, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. Anna was born in Smyth County, to the late June and Mattie Little and was preceded in death by her two sons, Joe Church and Emmitt Little and a granddaughter, Tonya Smith. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include, her husband of 49 years, Jame T. Little; children, Stacy Smith and wife, Marcie, Coy Little and wife, Rhonda, Nancy Little, Peanut Little, Jacob Little, and Kate Little; grandchildren, Daniel, JB, Tinker, Alicia, Hunter, Dillon, Day, and Angela; great grandchildren, Cole, Stella, Cooper, Tosha, Renee, Sandy, Faith, Matthew, Grayson, Jace and Athelia; special aunt, Senah Russell; and special friends, Graham Ellison and Dexter Harris. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Attoway Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage and the Rev. Joseph Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Little family.
Service information
Mar 26
Visitation
Thursday, March 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 27
Graveside
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Attoway Cemetery
HWY 16
Marion, VA 24354
HWY 16
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
