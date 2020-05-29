MARION, Va. Jessica Marie Gravely Roberts, age 39, passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020, from injuries received in an automobile accident. Jessica was born in Marion, Va., and was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Testerman; husband, David Roberts; grandparents, Muncy Testerman, Cecil and Frances Gravely. Jessica was a free spirited person who loved her family, all animals and especially her little dog Cheddar. She graduated from Marion Senior High School and was a personal health caregiver. Survivors include her father, Bill Gravely; brother, Muncy "Buck" Gravely and wife, Farrie; grandmother, Lois Testerman; aunts and uncles, Andrew and Barbara Dempsey, Linda Horne, Julius and Rita Gravely, David Gravely, Mike and Dee Gravely, Jewel and Kenneth Griffey, Mike and Becky Shirley; cousin, Shayne Horne; and special friend, Jeannette Smith. All services will be private. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
