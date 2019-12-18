MARION, Va. Carol Jane Burchett McNelley, age 67, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Carol was born in Melbourne, Fla., on December 2, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents James Richard and Leona Cruey Burchett. She was a Registered Pediatric Nurse having worked with Dr. Jones in Marion, and 20 plus years at the Smyth County Community Hospital. She also worked many years for Ellis Home Oxygen in Marion. Carol was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She always had an uplifting fun spirit, along with a couple jokes. She is survived by her husband, Michael McNelley of Chilhowie; her special roommate, Cindy; very good friend and caretaker, Anthony Ellis; along with several cousins to include special cousins, Nita Hamm and Connie Rosenbaum. The family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie for all the care given to Carol over the past several years. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor David Medley officiating. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the McNelley Family.
