Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SMYTH... SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...SOUTHERN WYTHE...CARROLL...GRAYSON AND PATRICK COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF GALAX... AT 149 AM EST, A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW EXTENDED FROM NEAR CHILHOWIE THROUGH COMERS ROCK TO MEADOWS OF DAN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GALAX... HILLSVILLE... STUART... INDEPENDENCE... FRIES... MOUTH OF WILSON... AND MOUNT ROGERS NATIONAL RECREATION AREA. EXPECT A RAPID ACCUMULATION OF AN INCH OF SNOW ALONG WITH VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. ROADS WILL QUICKLY BECOME SLIPPERY AND MAKE DRIVING VERY HAZARDOUS.