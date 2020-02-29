Amber Rae Royal, 40, of Martinsville, Va., previously of Wythe County, Va., passed away at her home on February 22, 2020, after a battle with leukemia. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Miriam Hull and Elmer Hostetler; paternal grandparents, Harry and Lenora Seymore; uncle, Eugene Hostetler; grandma, Lilly; and best friends, Renne Sluss, Rodney Payne, and Jennifer Coe. Amber is survived by her son, Ian Seymore; husband, James "Jack" Royal; her Mama and Dad, Julia and Gary Umberger; father, Harry Seymore Jr.; sisters and brother, Jasmine, Chelsie, and Trey Seymore; stepdaughters, Adriane (Michael) Coe, Nativia O'Neal, and Carlotta White; her aunt and uncle, Tina and Daniel Hostetler; sister-in-law, Theresa Guadorama (Rosmo); mother and father-in-law, Brenda and Purcell Kidd; two grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved canine, Chloe and three cats. Amber loved her community and would lend a hand whenever she could. She earned her nursing degree from Wytheville Community College in 2003 and worked as and RV 2003-2012. She especially loved hospice nursing. She had a special love for all animals, especially her dog and cats. Amber requested that memorial donations be made to Franklin County Faith Network to help with homelessness. Per Amber's wishes, she will be cremated and her service will be private. The Royal family is in the care of Wright Funeral Services in Martinsville, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.