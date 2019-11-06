Beulah Mabry McPeak, age 89, passed away on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on October 31, 1930, to the late Rola M. and Hazel Lovell Mabry. She was the oldest daughter of 15 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Friel McPeak; son, Glenn Edward McPeak; four sisters, Jannie Mabry, Annie Fender, Ruby Lawson, and Louise Hodge; and six brothers, Johnnie, Roy, Roby, Clyde, Elmer, and Cecil Mabry Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters and son-in-law, Karen M. and Leon Crigger of Austinville, and Barbara M. Wright of Foster Falls; a daughter-in-law, Carol Walk McPeak of Austinville; grandsons, Brian A. Humphrey, Christopher Crigger, and Joshua C. and Shea McPeak, and four great-granddaughters. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert Mabry, Junior and Kathy Mabry, and Mike and Donna Mabry; sister, Inez M. Hodge; sisters-in-law, Della Mabry and Louise Mabry; brother-in-law, Marion Lawson; special niece, Vicky Hill, and several nieces and nephews. Beulah loved her family and friends and was devoted to her faith. She was a lifetime member of Foster Falls united Methodist Church, Where she was a pianist for 40 plus years, and taught adult Sunday school for 30 years. She retired from the Wytheville Cannery, where she was a bookkeeper/assistant. She loved to spend time with her family, sing, and read. Her favorite book was her Bible. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Reese Funeral Home. The family received friends Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Reese Funeral Home. The Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Virginia is serving the McPeak family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
