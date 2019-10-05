Anthony Lee "Tony" Shinault, age 60, of Blacksburg, Va., formerly of the Piney section of Wythe County, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Blacksburg. Born on November 15, 1958, in Wytheville, Va., he was preceded in death by his father, Olen Lee "Bug" Shinault. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Betty Shinault and three stepsons; his mother, Geraldine Shinault of the West Piney section of Wythe County, Va., and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Slab Town Road, Ivanhoe, Va. with the Reverend J.C. McPeak officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Shinault family.
