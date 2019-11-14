Joyce H. Duncan, 66, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Sylvia Rorrer Hancock; and a brother, Marvin Hancock. She is survived by her husband, Steven Duncan; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Stephen Higgs; grandchildren, Dustin Higgs, Stephanie Higgs, Dominick Higgs, Hunter Higgs, and Caitlyn Higgs; brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Brenda Hancock; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Topeco Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jason Pratt officiating. Interment followed in the Topeco Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.