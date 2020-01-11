Kori Renee Eaton, newborn infant daughter of Jake and Stevie Parks Eaton, passed away to be sheltered in Jesus' arms Monday, January 6, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital. Kori was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby Eaton; her great-grandfather, Joe Eaton; her great-grandmothers, Shirley Sparks and Joe Bowman; and her great-great-grandmother, Mae Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her daddy and mommy, Jake and Stevie Parks Eaton; her big brother, Hudson Eaton; her grandparents, Diane Sparks Eaton and Steven and Kathy Parks; her great-grandparents, Maxine Eaton, Richard and Kathy Parks and James and Becky Lane; special uncle and aunts, Glen and Lisa Eaton, Amber Eaton, Michelle Hester and Shae Parks; and numerous cousins and extended family, too many to list. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Eaton's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time, 3 p.m. The Eaton family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Eaton, Kori Renee
Service information
Jan 12
Committal Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Eaton's Chapel Cemetery
Eatons Chapel Rd
Staffordsville, VA 24167
Eatons Chapel Rd
Staffordsville, VA 24167
