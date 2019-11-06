Sonja Lee Moore Goss, age 81, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2019, at the Clinch Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was born on April 20, 1938, in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of the late, Lewis and Elsie Mae Nipper Moore. Sonja dedicated her life to caring for her family, her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren. She would spend time cooking for everyone, and in her spare time she loved to exercise and take long quiet walks. Sonja was a lifetime resident of the area and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Goss Sr.; Infant brother, Carl Moore and her sister, Bebe Abel. Those who remain to carry on her loving spirit are her daughter, Peggy Horn Green of Paintlick, Va.; sons, Christopher Goss of Savannah, Ga., and Frank Goss Jr. of Baptist Valley, Va; brother, James D. Moore and wife, Maude, of Seaman, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy Queen, Joseph Horn, Guindalyn Goss, Elesia Height, Christopher Gage Robertson, Jessica Baldwin, and Cindy Goss; great-grandchildren, Gray Queen, Addy-Lane Queen, Emory Caroline Queen, Anders Horn, Avery Horn, Evelyn Rose Horn, Jacob Baldwin, and Jeremiah Baldwin; special son-in-law, Randy Horne; and special caregiver, Sandy Rife. A memorial service was held to honor her memory at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Barry Absher officiating. An inurnment committal will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. The family received friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
