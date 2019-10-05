Carole Marie Blevins, age 79, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1940, in West New York, N.J. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, David Blevins; mother, Gertrude Hanlon; father, Howard Hanlon; sister, Cindy Zintel; daughter, Jann Simmons; son, Jimmy Simmons; and grandson, Matt Bullion. Carole was one of life's rare gems. She was a devoted mother, loving wife, and caring sister. She raised 6 children, but was a mother to many more. Carole worked as an accountant and made friends with everyone she met. She always had a smile and often shared a story. She loved getting to know people. Although she lived in Southwest Virginia for 52 years, she never lost her Jersey accent. She often joked that she only had to say 4 words before someone would ask her where she was from. She was strong in her faith, attending weekly mass and scripture classes, which brought her great joy. Carole was an avid reader, who loved everything from poetry to mysteries. Her favorite TV show was Perry Mason and her children knew not to call during "Perry time." If there was only one word to describe Carole, it would be love. To know her was to love her. Carole was the rock and heart of her family. She loved words, and one of her favorite quotes was "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's learning to dance in the rain." She had the unique gift to see beauty in everything, which is a fitting tribute to a beautiful woman who lived a beautiful life. She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Potash of Pittsfield, Mass.; brother, Charles Hanlon of Palm Desert, Calif.; daughters, Jill Price of Wytheville, Va., Joy Simmons of Rural Retreat, Va., and Christy Stanley of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sons, David Simmons and John Blevins, both of Rural Retreat; nine grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Bernie Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. A luncheon reception will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church following the burial. The family receivedfriends Friday evening, October 4, 2019, at the Lindsey Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Simmons family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
