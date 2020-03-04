Maude Horne Cox, age 92, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith Ryan Horne. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kelley Cox; son, Jerry Cox; and sister, Margaret Thomas, Maye Dodson and Betty McDonald. Maude is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Pat and Mike Dix of Wytheville, Vicki Cox Sprouse of Wytheville, and Judy Cox Harman of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Patty Grubb Cox of Greenville, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Eddie Dix and wife, Kim, R.K. Dix and wife, Debra, Charlie Dix and wife, Tina, Derreck Sprouse and wife, Rebecca, Brandy Harman Jones, Mark Harman and wife, Sara, and John Kelly Cox; five great-grandchildren, Kelli Ann Dix Davidson, Caleb, Colt and Taylor Dix, Zack and Colby Sprouse, Tricia Steadmon, and Madison and Aubrey Harman; great great-grandchildren, Gatlin and Kaydix Davidson, Robbie Godfrey, and Eevee Steadmon; brother, Marty Horne and wife, Freda; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Stephen Cornett and Pastor Chad Dunford officiating. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. The family will receive the friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grubb Funeral Home or at her home at any time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Cox family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
