Gordon Lee Jacobs, age 91, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1928, in Fond du Lac, Wisc., the son of the late Walter and Bernice Miller Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vanice Lou Schroeder Jacobs, and a son, Walter Jacobs. Gordon is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Elizabeth Jacobs of Austin, Texas, Clint and Sue Jacobs of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Bruce and Colleen Jacobs of Chesapeake, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tara Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Virginia Wason, Eli Jacobs, and Ava Jacobs, four great-grandchildren, and extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Anchor of Hope Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Gordon's name to the Presbyterian Children's Home of the Highlands, donations can be sent to 425 Grayson Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Jacobs family.
